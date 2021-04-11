Maya Nichol Santos, of Inalåhan, died on March 28 at the age of 15. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on April 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Church in Inalåhan. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

Tags

Load entries