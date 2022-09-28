Mayelaine David Santos of Yigo, died September 22 at the age of 28 years old. Last respects may be paid at 4 p.m. from Sept 30 to Oct 1 at 11:30 a.m. at her residence in Yigo, number 246 Chalan Pulan St. In Yigo. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. following her residential viewing at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery at Nimitz Hill.

