Mayelaine David Santos of Yigo, died September 22 at the age of 28 years old. Last respects may be paid at 4 p.m. from Sept 30 to Oct 1 at 11:30 a.m. at her residence in Yigo, number 246 Chalan Pulan St. In Yigo. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. following her residential viewing at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery at Nimitz Hill.
Mayelaine David Santos
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- People are fleeing Puerto Rico, Guam and every other US territory. What gives?
- Complaint: Woman had meth, school laptop
- Woman given 10 years for bringing 'poison' to Guam
- GDOE backs size of breakfast served to high school students
- Man charged for threat of 'bloodbath'
- GDOE: Student 'dared' to break GWHS toilet
- NWS: System upgraded to tropical cyclone
- Officers find sea turtle bound in truck
- Couple: Policy over decedent lots unfair
- Drug 'mule' gets 9 years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- Samuel Betances
We know little about the afterlife. So, as the process of aging pushes us toward our final exit, we search for how to deal with unresolved iss… Read more
- +2
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to be held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, will be … Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In