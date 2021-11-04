Mediatrix “Medy” Liscano Lizama, of Harmon, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 71. Rosary is prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning until Nov. 8. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

