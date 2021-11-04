Mediatrix “Medy” Liscano Lizama, of Harmon, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 71. Rosary is prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning until Nov. 8. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family seeks $19.5M for alleged medical malpractice
- Murder suspect released from jail a day after remains found
- Sentencing delayed for DOC drug smuggler
- Search underway for local detainee who escaped from prison facility
- Vandal caught on camera at Tamuning restaurant
- Complaint: Girl, 14, molested by man known to her
- Man allegedly attacks co-worker
- GW grad encourages local aviators
- Man arrested on illegal weapons possession charge
- Guam population decreases as births slow and deaths rise
Images
Videos
- +2
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the green light for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
In 2014, William Baer, a father of a 14-year-old female student, was arrested at a school board meeting in New Hampshire. He had shown up at t… Read more
- Kevin Gianan
The problems caused by Guam's rising cost of living might improve as it recovers from the pandemic Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In