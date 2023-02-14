Mel Camba Dela Cruz, of Yigo, died Feb. 10 at the age of 73. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family’s residence, hse 250 Tun Luis Duenas, Yigo. Last respects will be held Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

