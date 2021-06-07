Melanie Fejaran Untalan, of Tamuning, died May 23 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held Monday, June 7. Mass will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Public viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries