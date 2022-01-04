Melchizedek Duran Villarta

Melchizedek Duran Villarta, of Yigo, was called to eternal life Dec. 29, 2021. Rosary is prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Our Lady of Lourdes. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

