Melchor Gadista Calisay

Melchor "Bobby" Gadista Calisay, of Yigo, died May 2 at the age of 59. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

