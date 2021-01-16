Melissa "Lisa" Mangalchuu Waathag, of Chalan Pago, died Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 34. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

