Melissa "Lisa" Mangalchuu Waathag, of Chalan Pago, died Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 34. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
A new set of 15 Guam senators will take their oath of office today.
With every new year comes resolution after resolution from island politicians about how they plan to do everything from spending more time wit…
By Ron Haynes | Pacific Islands University
Pacific Islands University has been fulfilling its mission to provide Christian education to students from many of the islands of Micronesia f…
