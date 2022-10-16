Meliton "Mel" S. Santos, of Barrigada Heights, died Oct. 11 at the age of 90. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom until Oct. 19. Please contact the family for information. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

