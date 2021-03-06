Melton Junior Duenas, also known as "Mel," "Junior" and "Kaka," familian Maca, of Inarajan, died Feb. 13 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries