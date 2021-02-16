Melton Junior Duenas, also known as "Mel Jr." and "Kaka," familian Maca, of Inarajan, passed away on Feb. 13 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan: 6 p.m. Mass on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday. On Thursday, rosary is at 7:30 p.m. at 304 Inarajan Highway. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
