Melvin Gogue Roberto, of Pago Bay and Sånta Rita-Sumai, died June 7 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. June 24 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

