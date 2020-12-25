Melvin Isturis Jereza, of Sinajana, died Dec. 15 at the age of 65. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

