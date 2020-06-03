Mercedes "Dedi" Castro Guerrero Flores, familian Siket/Korincho, of Ipan, Talofofo, died May 27 at the age of 86. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries