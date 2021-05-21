Mercedes "Esing" Gubatan Dizon, of Kaiser, Dededo, died May 10 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. June 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

