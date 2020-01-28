Mercedes Ojeda Borja, of Dededo, died Jan. 20 at the age of 55. Mass, followed by rosary, is being held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. weekdays, lower level; 5 p.m. weekends, upper level. Last day of the rosary will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at 133 Mapola Loop Wusstig Road. Last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Dededo church's lower level. Mass of Christian Burial is at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.
