Mercedes "Deding” Quichocho Flores, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died Feb. 14 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. daily at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas except for Thursdays, and Santa Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo at 6 p.m. daily. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

