Mercedes "Deding” Quichocho Flores, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died Feb. 14 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. daily at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo, except for Thursdays, and Santa Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo at 6 p.m. daily. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

