Mercedes Sison Alegre, fondly known as Mercy, of Mangilao, and formerly of Toto, died July 25 at the age of 76. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Christian service will be held from 12:30-1 p.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries