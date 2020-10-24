Mercedes T. Salecina, of Dededo, died Oct. 14 at the age of 93. Private viewing and last respects will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Oct. 27 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries