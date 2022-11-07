Merlina "Merly" De Guzman Silan, of Barrigada Heights, died Nov. 5 at the age of 89. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m. on weekends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

