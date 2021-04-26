Merly Gonzales Lacaden died April 17 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. May 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
