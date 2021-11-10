Merlyn Tevid Ruluked, of Tamuning, died on Oct. 25 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held on Nov. 16 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana from 10 a.m. – noon.
Merlyn Tevid Ruluked
Vanessa Wills
