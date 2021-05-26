Mertle Lansey Perez Quidachay, also known as “Auntie Mert," familian Gollo, of Yigo, died May 14 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. June 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

