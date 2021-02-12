Mervin Sablan Perez, of Santa Rita and formerly of Sinajana, died Feb. 8 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment service will follow Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

