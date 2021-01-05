Michael "Mike" Angelo Basbas Natuel, of Dededo, died on Dec. 12, 2020 at the age of 30. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

