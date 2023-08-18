Michael “Mike” Angelo Sablan Perez, familian Gollo, of Yigo, passed away July 24 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Perez Memorial Park, Yigo.
