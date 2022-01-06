Michael "Mike" Anthony Rojas Tajalle, of Piti, died Jan. 3 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. The funeral will be Jan. 24 and details will be announced at a later date.
Michael Anthony Rojas Tajalle
Liz San Nicolas
