Michael Benny Tenorio, familian Mahetok, of Talafofo, died June 16 at the age of 58. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 107 N. San Miguel Street, Talofofo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Interment will follow at Our Lady Of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries