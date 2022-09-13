Michael Concepcion Munoz, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died September 10 at the age of 61. Mass of Intentions is being said at 6:30 a.m. daily and will end at 8 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 – 11 a.m. September 21 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

