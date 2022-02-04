Michael "Mike" Francis Torres, of Tiyan, died Jan. 31 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. from Feb. 2-Feb. 14 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. No Mass on Sundays. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Feb. 15 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto, followed by burial at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
