Michael "Mike" Gregory Torres, of Nimitz Hill, died Dec. 6 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m until Dec. 16, followed by rosary at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries