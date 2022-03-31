Michael “Mike” Ignacio Fejeran, familian Peng/Undo, of Mangilao, died March 14 in Kentucky at the age of 58. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac) Memorial Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti. Use of face masks will be required and strictly enforced.

