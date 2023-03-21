Michael "Mike" James Agulto, of Yigo, died March 11 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Perez Family Chapel, Yigo. Private cremation to take place March 25.
Michael James Agulto
Vanessa Wills
