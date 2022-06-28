Michael James Crisostomo Reyes, Familian Chendis/Mahetok, died June 11 at the age of 52. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 2 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at the San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo’. Interment will follow at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery. Zoom Meeting ID: 279 626 4443 Passcode: MIKE

Tags

Load entries