Michael James Crisostomo Reyes, Familian Chendis/Mahetok, died June 11 at the age of 52. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 2 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at the San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo’. Interment will follow at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery. Zoom Meeting ID: 279 626 4443 Passcode: MIKE
Michael James Crisostomo Reyes
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- Aircraft carrier visiting Guam
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- 2 families want church to return donated land
- 1,000 positions at job fair
- Governor proposes relief for power, cost of living
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Most parents are aware of the importance of reading to their children, and how reading aloud develops their children’s literacy skills, positi… Read more
- By William Parkinson
The U.S. Supreme Court decision (Saturday, Guam time) is not only a landmark historic decision that violates the centuries-old principle of St… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In