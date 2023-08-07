Michael John Lujan, of Anigua, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 46. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly followed by Rosary at Saint Therese Chapel, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 followed by Mass at noon, at Saint Therese Chapel, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment services will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

Tags

Load entries