Michael John Mendiola Jr., also known as “Mikey/Gutos/Mendy,” familian Flight/Gutos/Kinto, of Dededo, died Oct. 9 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
