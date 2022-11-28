Michael John Mendiola Jr., also known as “Mikey”/ “Gutos” / “Mendy,” familian Flight/Gutos/Kinto, of Dededo, died Oct. 9 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Burial to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac) Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries