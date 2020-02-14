Michael John "Mike Brand" Quinata, formerly of Santa Rita, died in Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 53. A memorial Mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Funeral and committal services were held on Dec. 11, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.

