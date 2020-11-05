Michael "Mike" Joseph Rabon, familian Tugan/Potpot/Apa/Cocora/Golla/Bonao/Gongga/Titang, of Barrigada, died on Oct. 20 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

