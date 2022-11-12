Michael Paul Nauta, also known as “Mike,” of Hågat, died Oct. 26 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Private cremation will follow.

