Michael Rene Omac Pio, of Harmon, died Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church. Inurnment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

