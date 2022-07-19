Michael Sablan Leon Guerrero, of Dededo, died July 13 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level), followed by rosary, and at 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday (upper level), followed by rosary at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Aug. 2 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, in Dededo. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

