Michael Stephen Burgess, also known as “Mike,” of Tumon, died June 1 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being offered at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Catholic Church in Tumon as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. June 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. June 25 at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Catholic Church, Tumon. Private cremation will follow.
