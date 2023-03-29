Michael "Mike" Sumilong Joya, of Barrigada, originally from Mangilao, passed away March 9 at the age of 30. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. April 18 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

