Michael "Mike" Tae Hun Yi, of Harmon, died Jan. 14 at the age of 52. Public visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.
