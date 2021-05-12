Michael Taitingfong Mafnas, also known as “Mike,” of Tamuning, died April 26 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on May 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Interment will be held for immediate family members on May 20 at Pigo Cemetery.

