Michael “Mike"/"Snuka” Vincent Cruz Garrido, Familian Coho, Meritdu, Balaku and Rojas, of Dededo, died August 18 at the age of 44. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the family’s residence, hse 394 West Monica Ave, Dededo. And will end on September 26. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

