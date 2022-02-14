Mickela “Mik/Micky/Kel/Nana” Benjamin Aguon, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died Jan. 23 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
